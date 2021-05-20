Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 1,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

RXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.30).

In other news, Director Joseph C. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stenhouse bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 879,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,701,000. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.