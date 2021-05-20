PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.50 million-$253.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.50 million.PROS also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.210 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 206,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,655. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

