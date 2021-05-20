Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

