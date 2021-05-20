Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $89.06 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.46.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

