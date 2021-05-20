Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $5.54 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.90 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65.

