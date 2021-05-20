Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Visa by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Shares of V stock opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.33. The company has a market capitalization of $437.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

