Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 165,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. CSU Producer Resources Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CSU Producer Resources Inc. now owns 44,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

