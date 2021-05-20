PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Securities

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.