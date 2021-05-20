Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Hits $7.43 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 51.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $472,662.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.