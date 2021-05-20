PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 5.8%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.77. 2,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 697,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

