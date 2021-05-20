Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,432,000 after purchasing an additional 870,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $55,214,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 13.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,472,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

