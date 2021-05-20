Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

PLUG opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

