Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Triterras, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Triterras in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Triterras alerts:

TRIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97. Triterras has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.