Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Raised by Analyst

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

AMN stock opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $94.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $19,710,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,222. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.