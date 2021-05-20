Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Cut by Piper Sandler

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James upgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after buying an additional 48,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after buying an additional 76,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

