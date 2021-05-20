Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Boosted by Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Cormark upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $12.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.41.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$133.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$126.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$81.35 and a 1 year high of C$134.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total transaction of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.