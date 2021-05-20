Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Increased by Analyst

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:CDR opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

