Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.06) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of FRLN opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

