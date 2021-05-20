Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Spark Power Group Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spark Power Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$66.87 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

SPG opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. Spark Power Group has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.91 million and a P/E ratio of -52.26.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.