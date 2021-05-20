Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after buying an additional 87,586 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

