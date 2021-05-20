Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cedar Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CDR opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

