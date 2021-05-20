Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.29 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

LPI stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $638.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

