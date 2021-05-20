Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Decreased by Analyst

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

LTHM stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -193.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Livent by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

