qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,184 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,764,000 after purchasing an additional 771,351 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 650,260 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

CTSH stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.59. 32,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,677. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

