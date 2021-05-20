qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Shares of 4,992 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.33. 457,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

