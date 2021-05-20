qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $650,000 in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Altice USA makes up about 1.4% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.94. 28,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,592. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $477,338.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at $54,428,097.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,734 shares of company stock worth $7,072,900 over the last three months. 46.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Bank of America downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

