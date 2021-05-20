qPULA Trading Management LP Sells 1,500 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

qPULA Trading Management LP lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.65. 1,293,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,053,355. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $223.94 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

