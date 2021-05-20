qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $499,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.1% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,128. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

