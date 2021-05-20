qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

ICE traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.47. 35,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

