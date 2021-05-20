Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 7% Higher

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.52 and last traded at $48.14. Approximately 12,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 416,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,095. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

