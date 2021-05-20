Quark (QRK) Trading 29.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $912.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quark has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.