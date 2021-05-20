Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 13,200 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$30,877.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,094.40.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.34 per share, with a total value of C$46,804.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,436.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.56 per share, with a total value of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.74. Quarterhill Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$267.74 million and a P/E ratio of 14.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

