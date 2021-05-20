Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.08. 4,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.20. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

