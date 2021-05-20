Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a PE ratio of 106.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $41,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,879 shares of company stock worth $148,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 61.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

