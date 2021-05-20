Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post sales of $60.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $59.14 million. Radius Health posted sales of $50.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $259.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $264.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $310.41 million, with estimates ranging from $283.61 million to $343.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

RDUS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $19.81. 1,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $935.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

