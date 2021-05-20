RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RDNT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.71 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $25.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,940.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in RadNet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RadNet by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 30,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

