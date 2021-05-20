Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.95 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

RMBS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 739,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

