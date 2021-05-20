Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading 49.6% Lower This Week

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $6.68 or 0.00017461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $58.27 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.26 or 0.01069820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00096249 BTC.

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,723,789 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rari Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rari Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

