Raymond James Comments on Questor Technology Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.30 million.

QST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE QST opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$50.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.94.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.