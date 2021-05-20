Raymond James Cuts GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.64.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda acquired 10,370 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.