RDA Financial Network Acquires 483 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

NYSE:HD opened at $314.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.