RDA Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

