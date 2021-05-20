RDA Financial Network Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RDA Financial Network cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $212.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.97 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.73 and a 200 day moving average of $200.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

