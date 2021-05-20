RDA Financial Network Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $457.63 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

