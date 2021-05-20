RDA Financial Network Has $437,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in NIKE were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 54.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 145,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of NIKE by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 8,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 23.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 91,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

