RDA Financial Network Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

NYSE EPR opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

