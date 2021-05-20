RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $2.37 on Monday. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $111.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

