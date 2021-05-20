Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Celsius (CELH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH):

5/20/2021 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/13/2021 – Celsius is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Celsius was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

CELH stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.90. 9,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 798.69 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after buying an additional 137,090 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celsius by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

