Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS: XEBEF):

5/14/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.60 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $7.50 to $6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $7.50 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.50 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.25 to $5.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

XEBEF stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

