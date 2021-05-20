Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

RXRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $21.09 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09).

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

